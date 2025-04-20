Chael Sonnen Praises Vince McMahon, Says He Was A ‘Great Heel’

During an interview with AJ Styles for ESPN (via Fightful), Chael Sonnen praised the work of Vince McMahon during his time in WWE and said the former WWE Chairman was a ‘great heel’. McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2024 amid allegations of sex trafficking, rape and more.

Sonnen said: “I was just going back and forth on heels, and I was just wondering, like a guy, that side of the apron what they think. I’ll tell you another great heel, though, was Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, man, you could hate that guy. He came out and did this walk and talked about he had money. Like, that is just going to annoy people.“