– Shotzi and Scarlett’s WWE digital series, Chamber of Horrors, is returning with new episodes starting next month. Shotzi announced the news earlier today via Instagram.

She wrote, “We have resurrected! CHAMBER OF HORRORS is haunting the @wwe YT page in October! What infamously haunted spots do you think we will take you to? What WWE SUPERSTARS are brave enough to join? Makeup by: @lizsantanabeauty” You can view her announcement and some new promotional artwork shared on Instagram below: