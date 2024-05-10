Champion’s Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a big Champion’s Challenge match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:

* Champions Challenge: Moose, Jordrynne Grace, Mustafa Ali, The System, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards and Laredo Kid vs. Matt Hardy, Steph De Lander, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Ryan Nemeth, Spitfire, and Joe Hendry

* Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance