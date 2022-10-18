wrestling / News
Championship District Wrestling Full Results 10.16.2022: Diamond Championship, Tag Team Gauntlet, & More
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
Championship District Wrestling held their latest event in Atlanta, GA on October 16. You can see the complete results (via Jameson Ryan) below.
*Parker Lee def. Randy Wentworth & Caleb Tenity
*Dave Stage (w/ Trip Jordy) def. Dylan Lesynd
*Kaitland Alexis def. Shazza McKenzie
*Knull vs. Kole ended in double countout.
*Tag Team Gauntlet: The Work Horsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. BGU (Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock)
*The Renegades (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) def. Hyena Hera & Kiah Dream
*Vary Morales def. Terry Yaki
*Diamond Championship – Sheik’s Rules: Carlie Bravo def. Diamond Sheik.
*Angélica Risk def. Kelsey Raegan
*Nick Comoroto def. Fodder
