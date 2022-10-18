Championship District Wrestling Full Results 10.16.2022: Diamond Championship, Tag Team Gauntlet, & More

Championship District Wrestling held their latest event in Atlanta, GA on October 16. You can see the complete results (via Jameson Ryan) below.

*Parker Lee def. Randy Wentworth & Caleb Tenity

*Dave Stage (w/ Trip Jordy) def. Dylan Lesynd

*Kaitland Alexis def. Shazza McKenzie

*Knull vs. Kole ended in double countout.

*Tag Team Gauntlet: The Work Horsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. BGU (Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock)

*The Renegades (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) def. Hyena Hera & Kiah Dream

*Vary Morales def. Terry Yaki

*Diamond Championship – Sheik’s Rules: Carlie Bravo def. Diamond Sheik.

*Angélica Risk def. Kelsey Raegan

*Nick Comoroto def. Fodder