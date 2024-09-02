NXT Championship Match Set For WWE NXT’s Debut On The CW

The debut of WWE NXT on The CW will feature an NXT Championship match. It was announced on Sunday’s NXT No Mercy PPV that the NXT Championship will be defended on the show.

Ethan Page remains the NXT Champion after defeating Joe Hendry at the event. No word as of yet regarding who Page will be defending against.

Previously announced for the show, which takes place in Rosemont, Illinois on October 1st, is an appearance by CM Punk.