wrestling / News
NXT Championship Match Set For WWE NXT’s Debut On The CW
September 1, 2024 | Posted by
The debut of WWE NXT on The CW will feature an NXT Championship match. It was announced on Sunday’s NXT No Mercy PPV that the NXT Championship will be defended on the show.
Ethan Page remains the NXT Champion after defeating Joe Hendry at the event. No word as of yet regarding who Page will be defending against.
Previously announced for the show, which takes place in Rosemont, Illinois on October 1st, is an appearance by CM Punk.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Bayley’s Return, Road to Bash in Berlin Tour
- Backstage Notes From WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes Update, Randy Orton & MGK Talk
- Arn Anderson Says Sid Vicious Had The Best Look In Wrestling History
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestlers Not Being Happy With Zeus Working WWE SummerSlam 1989