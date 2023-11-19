Channing Lorenzo Says John Cena Gave Him An Analysis of The Family’s Potential

In a recent interview on Niko Knows Best, NXT’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo shared an anecdote about John Cena’s appearance with the brand last month (per Fightful). Stacks explained that Cena took some time to deconstruct The Family’s work on NXT and shared his thoughts on what they and the brand as a whole might be able to accomplish. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On the advice Cena provided the stable: “There’s been a lot of people that have come through, Cena sat us down and dissected what we’re doing and what he thinks NXT can become and what the D’Angelo family can become. There’s so many opportunities for everybody to pick brains because everybody is always coming through.”