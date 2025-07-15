wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Says WWE Divas Championship Doesn’t Get The Respect It Deserves
On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Charlotte Flair defended the Divas Championship, stating that winning it was a meaningful moment in her career. You can check out some highlights below:
On the importance of the title to her: “People ask me all the time like, ‘Which title win, or which title means the most to you?’ I will say the Divas Championship — to me, being able to be an athlete and call myself a diva as the landscape was changing. But to think I can be me in all my glory and be a diva, that meant a lot to me.”
On Nikki Bella: “I say this all the time: Nikki had it for a year before I won it. And when I — even though I had the mat skills, I didn’t know how to be a star or presentation or anything like that. And I just remember Nikki walking out and just being like, ‘Wow.’ I felt like the Divas Title wore me, I didn’t wear it. It took me like a year. But people don’t give that title, I don’t think, l the respect that it deserves because they’re like, ‘Oh, the new shiny toy.’ No, the Diva [Title], it really did start — or the older women, what was the title before that? The old Women’s Championship. That’s the only Title I have in my office. So if that says something.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
