Charlotte Flair and Andrade Don’t Feel It’s The Right Time To Work Together On TV

In an interview with TalkSport, Charlotte Flair and Andrade spoke about the possibility of the two working together on WWE TV and both felt it wasn’t the right time.

Andrade said: “No, I’m not thinking of breaking with Zelina. I like the idea maybe in the future with Charlotte Flair in my corner, or a mixed tag in the future – two of three years, I don’t know when – but I stay good with Zelina.”

Flair added: “His chemistry is just too good with Zelina. Right now, with how well he is doing with his career, I don’t feel it’s the right time. Professionally, we have the same goal but right now we’re in different places. Hopefully one day, but I don’t see it anytime right now.“