Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair and Indi Hartwell in bikinis, Finn Balor showing off the stone and his newly won US title, Xia Li, Veer Mahaan, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/b5TQF6YR66 pic.twitter.com/eCvuetlhrs — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022