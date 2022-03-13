wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
March 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair and Indi Hartwell in bikinis, Finn Balor showing off the stone and his newly won US title, Xia Li, Veer Mahaan, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/b5TQF6YR66 pic.twitter.com/eCvuetlhrs
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Cody Rhodes’ Potential Return To WWE, Fan Speculation On Cody Running Ring Of Honor
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown