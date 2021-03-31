Charly Caruso: ‘I Never Had Any Issues While I Was at WWE’

– As previously reported, former WWE broadcaster Charly Caruso (aka Charly Arnolt) is said to be done with WWE after signing a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN. Caruso announced her exit with the company earlier this week. TV Insider recently interviewed Caruso on the news.

Charly Caruso on the rumors of her having heat with WWE: “There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

Her proudest moment in WWE: “My best memory was this past year when I was involved in the storyline with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. That was the most involved in a storyline I’ve ever been. It was fun and different from what I was doing on a weekly basis. I loved that I was able to do a little bit of acting rather than just asking questions. I wish it could have been taken further than it was. WWE went in a different direction, but I had a blast before it ended.”

Arnolt on the reaction within WWE on the news: “Once I stopped coming to WWE shows a few weeks ago, knowing this move was imminent, I had a lot of people reaching out. I couldn’t tell them yet until ESPN made the announcement. Now that it’s out, everyone has been so excited for me. The biggest thing I’ve heard within WWE is, “You deserve it.” People know how passionate I am about my career. They know it’s a great thing for me, as much as it sucks not being able to see everyone every week. I know my relationship with friends will not be severed. Nia Jax and I have already tentatively planned a girls trip.”