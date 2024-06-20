wrestling / News

Chavo Guerrero Set For GCW Return This August

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Chavo Guerrero Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Chavo Guerrero will return to GCW at No Signal In The Hills Pt. 4 on August 17. An opponent has not been named at this time. The event takes place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

