Chavo Guerrero Set For GCW Return This August

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Chavo Guerrero will return to GCW at No Signal In The Hills Pt. 4 on August 17. An opponent has not been named at this time. The event takes place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

