wrestling / News
Chavo Guerrero Set For GCW Return This August
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Chavo Guerrero will return to GCW at No Signal In The Hills Pt. 4 on August 17. An opponent has not been named at this time. The event takes place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
GCW returns to LA on Saturday, August 17th…
Tickets go On Sale this FRIDAY at 10AM PT!
Just Signed:
CHAVO GUERRERO returns to GCW on 8/17 at The UCC!
GCW presents
No Signal in The Hills
Sat 8/17 – 8PM
The UCC – LA
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/qaXOuAHxHx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- RVD Recalls His First Meeting With Tony Khan, Who He Wants to Work With In AEW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines