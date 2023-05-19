Chavo Guerrero Recalls Eddie Guerrero Nearly Getting In Backstage Fight With Brock Lesnar

Eddie Guerrero nearly had a backstage fight with Brock Lesnar in the lead-up to No Way Out 2004, according to Chavo Guerrero. Eddie defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the February 2004 PPV, and while speaking to Bobby Fish on the Undisputed Era podcast Chavo recalled Eddie getting angry because Lesnar stiffed him in a match which led to a near-fight backstage. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how the near-fight began: “Brock is such a strong guy, people don’t really understand how strong he is. After the match, Eddie was pissed because Brock stiffed him a bunch of times, that Eddie felt. Brock was working, but he was working so hard. Eddie pulls him into his dressing room and he’s like, ‘Brock! Get in here!’ They get into the dressing room and I’m like, ‘Am I going to have to open this door and help Eddie fight Brock?’ When they got out of there, they had straightened it out, and I remember Brock looking at me and going, ‘You know I was going to beat up Eddie in the ring, right?'”

On Eddie being unsure if Lesnar would put him over: “Eddie came to fight. He was ready to die with honor [laughs]. He was like, ‘You never know what’s gonna happen out there.'”

On Eddie getting into shoot fight mindsets: “Eddie always held onto that Black Tiger character. Even when we weren’t tagging anymore, and he had a match against a big and strong guy, he’d be like, ‘I’ve got to get into that Black Tiger mode.’ I’d hype him as well, ‘Come on, let’s go!’ And then he’d go into the ring [with that mindset]. He’d have that stone face, he’d be locked in.”