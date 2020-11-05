Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show

Chavo Guerrero found himself in a nightmare scenario when Eddie Guerrero passed away, and he recalled working the Raw the next day during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Eddie passed on November 13th, 2005, a day before Raw was scheduled to take place. Chavo worked the show, which was turned into a tribute show for his uncle, coming out victorious in a match against JBL. Speaking with Van Vliet, Chavo recalled how Vince McMahon sought his guidance on whether to hold the show or not and discussed what it was like to work the match with JBL who was one of Eddie’s close friends. You can check out some highlights and the full video below:

On Vince McMahon seeking his guidance about what to do after Eddie died: “After Eddie passed, Vince — actually, Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels all came to me at Eddie’s hotel room and were in the hallway, and they were like ‘What do I do?’ Vince goes, ‘Do I cancel the show?’ And I’m like, ‘Ab-so-lutely not. Eddie would never have wanted you to cancel the show. The show must go on, we have to do the show’ … I can’t say that I made the final decision [but] they wanted my opinion on it. And whether he would have taken it or not? It’s up to him, it’s his show. But I told him, ‘No! You don’t do that, absolutely not. Whether you do a tribute show or whatever, the show goes on. And I want to wrestle. And he said, ‘All right.’ And I came out that night as Chavo Guerrero with blond hair.”

On wrestling that show: “You know, I was guided. I felt that Eddie was there with me, I was guided through it. Plus I had JBL, wanted to wrestle me and put me over. So you know, he’s a guy that loved Eddie. I loved Eddie, we all did. So you know, the fans were behind [me], it was like I couldn’t do anything wrong that night. I look back at that match, it was just super-special, man. Super special, to just get in that ring and just performing. And Mick Foley, I think maybe a couple weeks afterward. He wasn’t even with the company, but when I saw him after somewhere, he goes, ‘Chavo, when you climbed up for that frog splash at the end of that match and you hit that frog splash, one two three.’ He goes, ‘That was such a special moment.'”

On paying homage to Eddie after that: “Yeah, for sure, man. I mean, that’s when I adopted using some of Eddie’s moves, you know. Before, I would do them as a dig? Like, you know, to get heat. Any time anybody else does a — you know, if you do a Pedigree the first [thing] people think, is they’re gonna think Triple H … You don’t want to do the move and have them think of another wrestler. But in this case with Eddie’s moves? The Three Amigos and the Frog Splash, I want them chanting ‘Eddie.’ Still to this day, they’ll do it. Every match I have, I get an ‘Eddie’ chant. Every single match.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.