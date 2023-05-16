Chavo Guerrero on Roman Reigns Possibly Transitioning to Hollywood

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero discussed WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns potentially pursuing a Hollywood acting career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chavo Guerrero on Reigns possibly pursuing a career in Hollywood: “Awesome man, I love it. It’s a tough transition. Not everybody gets really lucky … not lucky, gets the right place, right time, like The Rock and [John] Cena.”

On The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista as actors: “Those guys, they were good actors. They are both very good actors. Dave Bautista’s a very good actor, and they’ve gotten better, and better, and better. So I don’t know how good Roman Reigns can be yet, I’ve really only seen him play Roman Reigns.”