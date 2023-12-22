Chavo Guerrero Says He Could Get Zac Efron Ready For a Real Wrestling Match

Chavo Guerrero worked with the The Iron Claw cast on the film’s wrestling aspects, and he weighed in on Zac Efron potentially working an actual match. Guerrero spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for a new interviewe and compared the work they did on the film to doing an actual match and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the difference between actual wrestling and wrestling on film: “Everybody asks me that. Guys remember, I am training these actors to look like wrestlers in a wrestling scene. What we do in WWE, AEW, WrestleMania, it’s two different things. Not saying that I couldn’t get Zac ready for a wrestling match, but it’s two different things. Look what Logan Paul is doing, look what Bad Bunny is doing, they are doing incredible jobs, they look amazing. Logan Paul should not do all the stuff. But again, what Logan Paul is doing is not what us as pro wrestlers do. I don’t get one match to work on for a month, that doesn’t happen. I get to the arena and I got to put it on.

“Sometimes, ten minutes before I go out, it changes. That’s what we really do. I don’t do twelve matches a year, I used to do sixteen matches a week. There was no rehearsal time. I fly into the city, I get to the venue, and I wrestle and I have to make it look amazing. That’s what we do.

On potentially preparing Efron for a match: “So, could I get Zac Efron to go do a WrestleMania match? Absolutely, if he was willing to do it, sure. It’s a different thing what we do.