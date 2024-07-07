– During an interview with WrestlingNews.co ahead of last night’s WWE Money in the Bank event, WWE Superstar and former TNA Wrestling Knockout Chelsea Green discussed TNA now crossing over with WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Green on how she feels about the recent NXT and TNA crossover: “Honestly, pure jealousy because oh my gosh, what I would have done to have that opportunity when I was in TNA. But I’m so happy it’s happening because it took too long to get here, and there’s so many amazing talent in TNA. They don’t have the platform that we have, so I think that this is a new era. I think we’re going to usher in some of the TNA talent now, I don’t know.”

On who she’d like to face from TNA: “Don’t get me started. First of all, I want to take the Knockouts Title off of Jordynne [Grace]. Second of all, I would love to have a tag match, me and Piper [Niven] versus the tag champions [Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich. I also think maybe a little feud with Rosemary would be good.”

Chelsea Green herself is a former Impact (now TNA) Knockouts World Champion and Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She competed in the women’s Money in the Bank match at last night’s event, which was one by Tiffany Stratton.