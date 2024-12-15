Chelsea Green Becomes First Women’s US Champion at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Chelsea Green made history tonight at WWE Saturday Nigth’s Main Event, becoming the first-ever Women’s United States Champion. Green fought Michin in the tournament finals, picking up the win with the Un-Pretty-Her. Green previously defeated Bayley, Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport to get to the finals. Michin, meanwhile, previously beat Lash Legend, Piper Niven and Tiffany Stratton.

This is Green’s first singles title of any kind in WWE. She previously held the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Piper Niven (and Sonya Deville before that).