Chelsea Green Reportedly Praised In WWE For Money in the Bank Weekend

Chelsea Green earned a lot of praise her her work over WWE Money in the Bank weekend, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Green, who competed in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV, earned praise backstage over her work both in the ring and out of it.

According to the report, Green already had a good reputation backstage but several people spoke with the outlet and praised Green, notably for her work promoting the match and show. WWE officials told Sean Ross Sapp that Green not only did social media, she also went to Toronto midway through the week to do it. She also promoted the women’s ladder match heavily on social media.

The report goes on to say that Green was very comfortable taking her big bump off the ladder at the end of the match and that she treated it like it was not a big deal. People backstage were very pleased with how the match unfolded and said Green took the spot as safely as possible.