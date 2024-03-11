Chelsea Green Explains Her Rainbow Outfit at WWE Royal Rumble, Her Motivation For It

When Chelsea Green wore a rainbow-colored outfit at the Royal Rumble, she was praised for being an ally to LGBTQ+ people. However, that wasn’t her plan when she originally chose the color. In an interview with Lightweights (via Wrestling Inc), Green said that while she is an ally, she originally picked the rainbow for a different reason. She noted that she wanted to make sure she wasn’t wearing the same colors as any of the other women in the match. When someone praised her for the rainbow’s ties to the community, she decided to lean into it. She added that it became important to her to support the cause, especially where the event was located.

She said: “One of my co-workers, when I said rainbow, [was] like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such an ally for the community’. Once she said that, I was like, ‘Okay, wait a second. If this is what people are going to think [when I’m] going out there, then I really want people to know.’ … So then I went out and got a flag and made a skirt out of the pride flag and I made it a moment. And I think making it a moment in Florida really made it a moment.“