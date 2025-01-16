Chelsea Green Reveals Her History With Michin

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green discussed her connection with Michin, who she feuded with throughout 2024. Michin was also her first-ever TV opponent in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on Michin: “She was my first ever, ever, ever, ever, TV match. At TNA, they brought me in for a tryout. They said ‘You’re going to be on the…’ I believe it was the Knockouts Knockdown PPV. ‘You’re going to have a match with Michin, Mia Yim, or Jade…And you’re going to have four and four. And this is where the hardcam is.’ And I was like ‘What’s the hardcam, and what does four and four mean?'”

On how Michin helped her through that experience: “It was like all these things I didn’t know. And I tell you, she held my hand, through that experience. And from then on, we’ve just had really good chemistry. And you don’t always have that with people. We’re all different wrestlers, we’re all…we all have our own ways that we move in the ring. But her and I just have this weird, unspoken, telepathy in the ring. And we have it…I mean, we had it last week when she wrestled Piper. We always have it. It’s really weird!”

On last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green in a rematch to retain her title.