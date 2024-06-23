– Chelsea Green secured her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at next month’s event, with the briefcase granting the winner a guaranteed title shot at a time of their choosing. Green revealed in a post on social media that once she wins the title, she plans on starting a petition to change the WWE Women’s Championship back to the Divas Championship.

Green and Iyo Sky have secured their spots in the Ladder Match, with four more competitors to still be determined later on. WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.