Chelsea Green & Santana Garrett In Attendance At Tonight’s Smackdown
Chelsea Green and Santana Garrett are in the building for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Green and Garrett both posted pictures from the show to their social media accounts, as you can see below.
Green has been off TV since she broke her wrist back in September on her Smackdown debut. She is not wearing the cast she had been sporting since she underwent surgery to fix the break. Meanwhile, Garrett has been off of TV since the women’s Royal Rumble and last competed on NXT back in July at Great American Bash.
No word on whether either of them are planned to appear tonight.
💙 @WWE 💙 pic.twitter.com/jFdO3OqoGr
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2021
Feeling BLUE. 💙@WWE #wwe #wwesmackdown #SD #smackdown #santanagarrett pic.twitter.com/lUMzLIKfmr
— Santana Garrett (@SantanaGarrett_) March 19, 2021
