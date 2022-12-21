Chelsea Green Reportedly Shuts Down OnlyFans Account

Chelsea Green has sparked more speculation that she is returning to WWE after she shut down her OnlyFans account. Green has been reportedly been in talks with WWE since she left Impact Wrestling in November, and several people have ntoed that her OnlyFans account is no longer active.

Green’s OnlyFans account did not include nudity and was more along the lines of a bit more risque than what she posts on Instagram. Platforms such as OnlyFans, FanTime and the like have been big news in wrestling over the last week of course thanks to Mandy Rose’s WWE release over her FanTime account.

It is not clear exactly when Green’s OnlyFans account was shut down.