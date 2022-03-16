Chik Tormenta To Debut For MLW Azteca Underground

Major League Wrestling has announced that Chik Tormenta will make her debut at MLW Azteca Underground on April 1. She will face Holidead in Dallas. Here’s the announcement:

Decorated luchadora makes MLW debut in Dallas April 1st!

Cesar Duran has signed a women’s featherweight division clash: Chik Tormenta vs. Holidead for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

–Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

The current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, the masked Chik Tormenta is considered the preeminent luchadora in Mexico. With a breathtaking arsenal of air attacks, including a double knee from the top rope onto her adversary’s chest but look out for her array of suplexes: all devastating.

A member of the notorious Los Nuevos Vipers in Mexico, Chik now looks to make her mark in Cesar’s cathedral of violence on April 1 at MLW AZTECA Underground. The question: is she ready for Holidead?

An unpredictable force since debuting last year, Holidead has stretchered opponents and defeated all in her path. Aligned with Arez and rumored to be a member of the Strange Sangre movement, Holidead sees this match as her proving ground to show Cesar Duran she should be in the mix for the featherweight championship.

Will Chik Tormenta walk all over Holidead en route to a perfect debut? Will Holidead remain undefeated? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Puma King

•Mads Krugger

•Aramis

•ACH

•Holidead

•National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

•Gino Medina