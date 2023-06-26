Chris Adonis Thinks The Industry Needs To Refocus On “Believability And Psychology”

Speaking recently with Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100, Chris Adonis shared his thoughts on the current status of the wrestling industry and where he feels priorities should be adjusted (via Wrestling Inc). Adonis cited the emphasis on individual peak moments at the expense of foundational aspects he believes are required for sustainability. You can find a few highlights from Adonis and listen to the full podcast below.

On the changes to the industry’s focus since his earlier days: “Society is so into clips or Reels now, which really centers around flashy high spots. It had to happen somewhere within the last decade because, when I entered the business in 2005-2006, what mattered to us was … believability and psychology. That’s all we cared about. The high spots were always gonna be there, but they weren’t such a prominent part of the matches and we weren’t neglecting so much of the other stuff.”

On how priorities need to be re-established: “You can talk about how wrestling has changed and evolved and is different but still that is the No. 1 prerogative, and I think we’ve gotten away from that a little bit…. I’m optimistic.”