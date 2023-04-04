Chris Adonis Boasts His Upcoming Fight Will End Differently Than Cody Rhodes’

In the wake of Cody Rhodes’ defeat by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Chris Adonis claims he won’t be joining the list of defeated challengers. In response to a tweet marking the recent pattern of defeat now shared by Rhodes, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe, Adonis responded with a prediction of victory for his upcoming Friday bout against Tyrus. The tweet referenced Rhodes’ plan to “finish the story” at WrestleMania, stating:

Don’t worry,

We’re taking @PlanetTyrus down on Friday.

I’m going to finish my Story!!! #nwa312 @nwa @FiteTV

