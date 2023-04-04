wrestling / News
Chris Adonis Boasts His Upcoming Fight Will End Differently Than Cody Rhodes’
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
In the wake of Cody Rhodes’ defeat by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Chris Adonis claims he won’t be joining the list of defeated challengers. In response to a tweet marking the recent pattern of defeat now shared by Rhodes, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe, Adonis responded with a prediction of victory for his upcoming Friday bout against Tyrus. The tweet referenced Rhodes’ plan to “finish the story” at WrestleMania, stating:
Don’t worry,
We’re taking @PlanetTyrus down on Friday.
I’m going to finish my Story!!! #nwa312 @nwa @FiteTV
You can see the original tweet below.
Don’t worry,
We’re taking @PlanetTyrus down on Friday.
I’m going to finish my Story!!! #nwa312 @nwa @FiteTV https://t.co/4LAG5vHl2N
— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) April 3, 2023