Chris Adonis Weighs In On His NWA World Title Match At NWA 312

Chris Adonis has a shot at Tyrus and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 312, and he recently talked about the upcoming bout. Adonis appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to promote the match and you can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his title match with Tyrus at NWA 312: “I see a guy like Tyrus, who now sits in his ivory tower back in New York at Fox News, holding the NWA title hostage. When I come into Chicago [on] April the 7th for NWA 312 pay-per-view, I am going to be representing all those trolls, representing all the wrestling fans, representing all the marks, representing all the smart marks. And how ironic is it that formerly Chris Masters, the guy who was never an internet darling, will come into Chicago, a wrestling town if there ever was one, and will represent the wrestling audience against big bad Tyrus.”

On having a shot at the NWA World Title: “I haven’t had an opportunity like this in close to 20 years. I broke into the business and went straight to the top, and it trailed off. I lost my way. I lost my focus, but I’ve regained that focus now.”