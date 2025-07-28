Chris Bey Reflects On Nine Month Anniversary Of Broken Neck

It’s been nine months since Chris Bey suffered a broken neck at a TNA taping, and the out-of-action star posted to social media to comment on it. Bey suffered the injury at a TNA taping in October, and he posted to Twitter on Sunday reflecting on the anniversary.

Bey wrote:

“9 months ago today I broke my neck Am I the first wrestler to break their neck on a neckbreaker? Either way, grateful to be alive.”

Bey made an appearance at TNA Unbreakable and cut a promo for the audience at the show.