Chris Bey Reflects On Nine Month Anniversary Of Broken Neck
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
It’s been nine months since Chris Bey suffered a broken neck at a TNA taping, and the out-of-action star posted to social media to comment on it. Bey suffered the injury at a TNA taping in October, and he posted to Twitter on Sunday reflecting on the anniversary.
Bey wrote:
“9 months ago today I broke my neck
Am I the first wrestler to break their neck on a neckbreaker?
Either way, grateful to be alive.”
Bey made an appearance at TNA Unbreakable and cut a promo for the audience at the show.
