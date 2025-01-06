Chris Charlton on Indefinite Hiatus From NJPW Following AEW Comments

F4WOnline reports that Chris Charlton is on an indefinite hiatus from NJPW after he made several anti-AEW comments at Wrestle Dynasty yesterday. According to Dave Meltzer, this was 100% a decision from New Japan.

During the show, he called Tony Khan a “money mark”, said the Continental Classic wasn’t as good as the G1, then asked what Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada or Jay White had done since joining AEW. He did not call New Year’s Dash earlier today. Talent like El Phantasmo and Jeff Cobb asked Walter Stewart about Charlton’s whereabouts during New Dear Dash.

Charlton previously shared a photo of himself with Kenny Omega, but later deleted another tweet in which he tried to explain himself.