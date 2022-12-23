Chris Dickinson’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Accusers Dismissed

Chris Dickinson’s lawsuit for defamation against two former partners who accused him of physical and mental domestic abuse have been dismissed. As previously reported, the NJPW alumnus filed a lawsuit against his former partners Christina Kardooni (aka Christina Von Eerie) and McKaila Coulter back in August, alleging that they “wrongfully accuse[d] Mr. Torre of abusive conduct.” PWInsider reports that the lawsuit has was dismissed by theU.S. District Court, District of New Jersey on December 19th.

Kardooni and Coulter filed motions in late September arguing for dismissal, stating that none of the parties involved lived in New Jersy. Dickinson lives in New York, Kardooni lives in Canada and Coulter lives in New England. Coulter also argued that Dickinson’s claims that she “aimed the social media posts at his employer,” a “plain reading” the tweets she made “shows that she did not.” Kardooni argued that her social media posts were not “commercial” speech, so they did not have anything to do with his professional wrestling career.

The presiding judge in the case sided with the defendants after hearing Dickinson’s arguments and reviewing a report by another judge on whether New Jersey had jurisdiction in the case, which the report concluded was not the case. The court ruled that the dismissal could mean that “finding lack of personal jurisdiction may transfer the action to a court that has jurisdiction over the defendants.” As of now, this has not happened but could end up doing being the case should Dickinson pursue the matter.