Chris Harris Says Sting Was ‘On Board’ With Him Playing Fake Sting in WCW

Chris Harris recently recalled his experience working with Sting while he was portraying the “fake Sting” in WCW in 2000. Harris was a guest on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast, and the show sent us some highlights that you can check out below:

On working with Sting and playing the role of Fake Sting: “Sting was on board man. Back in 2000 in WCW they obviously had taken a look at me because I was getting a lot of matches and I just had the that look, I guess the same kind of build and the hair obviously made a big difference. He was doing something with Vampiro at the time and so there were a lot of shots that we were doing. I did some coffin shots where I came out of the coffin as Sting and beat the hell out of Vampiro with a bat. There were even some of those where I was in the rafters and got some shots up there. Then the big one was Halloween Havoc 2000 when I came from out from under the ring with Sting and got to battle him one on one with that. So I think Sting was on board with it. Some of the past Stings – it kind of turned out to be a little bit of a joke. But mine, I feel like was more serious which is they gave me more of a run with it.

“Sting was the one that painted my face. So it was kind of cool when he was doing it. He even looked at me he’s like, man, this is weird! This is like looking at a mirror! I think he was referring back to his to his Crow days so that was really cool. I got close with Sting and when they wrote him in for TNA it was great to work with the guy. It’s hard to find somebody to say something bad about him. It was very exciting to have him on board. I think he helped put TNA on the map. We did a little something in 06 where we relived some of his past Sting characters. I was part of that and then even 2010 or 11 I did a little something. If you’re ever looking for for a Crow Sting, you know, Chris Harris is your guy!”

On how WWE used Sting: “I think the general consensus is that it took years and years for them to finally get him and I think he would probably agree that they just they didn’t use him like he should have but you know, are we really surprised about that? I mean, they get the biggest star from WCW and don’t do much with him at all. When he gets his his WrestleMania moment with Triple H I think it was exciting, you know, we got DX, we got the nWo. That was all exciting but in the end they kind of put down the the legend. I think they could have done much more especially when he had more in the tank. I think Stings even gone on record that he would he would love to work something with The Undertaker. I think we all would’ve loved that. I’m not sure why that didn’t happen, but it didn’t.

“Now we get a little bit of Sting and I think that he’s in a position where he can do that. You know, he’s taken Darby under his wing and I think the whole locker room is probably going to learn from him. But yeah, if you were ever wondering if they were gonna hide him in the tag team match with Darby and Darby is going to do all the work well that’s not what we saw last night (AEW Dynamite). Darby was taken out so Sting did all the work and he hung in there man and he performed and you know, we got we got what we got.”