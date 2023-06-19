wrestling / News
Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Sure What’s Happening With Hulk Hogan Biopic
June 19, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Chris Hemsworth spoke about the Hulk Hogan biopic he is attached to and said he’s not sure what’s happening with it. Hemsworth was cast to play Hogan in the film way back in 2019. Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, and John Pollono were announced as writers with Eric Bischoff as a producer.
Hemsworth said: “Let’s hope. I don’t know what’s happening with it at the moment, but there’s a good story there. I’d love to tell it. I know Todd Phillips has been deep in the world of The Joker, but we’ve had conversations, and yeah, fingers crossed.“
