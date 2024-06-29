wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Appears at CMLL Show, Attacks Mistico & Challenges Him to a Match

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho Learning Tree AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Chris Jericho returned to his old stomping grounds in Mexico City last night, appearing at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event to attack top star, Mistico. During Mistico’s match against Averno, Jericho interfered wearing a luchador mask and attacked Mistico.

Jericho later cut a promo on Mistico, challenging him to a match. Jericho stated, “I’m very happy to be here. A huge part of my life was Mexico and wrestling in Mexico City and living in Mexico City, all across the country. Many people say I am the greatest of all time. But tonight, [Translated from Spanish], I am the best wrestler of all time. Mistico, you are not on my level. You are not in my nest. I am the heart of a lion. You are the heart of a mouse.”

Chris Jericho continued in English, “Mistico, I will challenge you anytime, anyplace, anywhere. You say the word. You call Arena Mexico your house. Thirty years ago, Arena Mexico was my house, and I’m coming back to take my house away from you.” You can view that clip below.

As previously noted, last night’s CMLL event also saw Atlantis Jr. beat AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher to capture the ROH World TV Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, CMLL, Mistico, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading