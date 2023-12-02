Chris Jericho On the Challenge Of Going On After Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear

Chris Jericho had the unenviable task of being part of the match after Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, and he talked about how they approached the match. Jericho teamed with Kenny Omega against The Young Bucks at the PPV in a match that went immediately after the Texas Death Match between Swerve and Page, which has drawn massive attention throughout the two weeks that followed. Jericho spoke on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho about how they managed to follow-up on that wild battle.

“How do you follow that?” Jericho said (per Wrestling Inc). “Well you follow it with a good story, and you build it to a point where Kenny Omega gets me down on the ropes, and then Nick Jackson’s down on the ropes, then he has to decide who he’s going to V-Trigger? He has to definitively make this choice if he’s going to stick with the Elite [or] if he’s going to go with the Golden Jets.”

He continued, “And he points at me like he’s going to take me out, but it was just a ruse, as he ends up nailing Nick Jackson in the face. I think that part of the match got one of the biggest pops of the night. It just goes to show you can drink blood to get a pop, or you could just point a finger with a good story and get a pop. So once again, I think we did a really good job of that.”

Jericho and Omega defeated the Bucks in the match, winning the Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity in the process.