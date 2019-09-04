Chris Jericho Comments on AEW World Title Theft in New Video

– Chris Jericho has released a new video commenting on the theft of the AEW World Championship, saying he is launching a “worldwide investigation” into the robbery. The video was put out through AEW’s Twitter account and features Jericho releaxing in his pool and talking about the title theft, which occurred less than 24 hours after he won it at All Out.

Jericho said that the heft was “grand larceny” and said that he was imagining what he would do to the thief and said he would launch a worldwide investigation, “using the top private investigators in the world today” to find out who stole the championship. He promised that as champion, he would find, reclaim and restore the title. You can see it below: