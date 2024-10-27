Chris Jericho Explains Why He Stopped Lifting Weights

– During a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, AEW star Chris Jericho explained why he lifts less weights now and how it can be detrimental to older athletes due to the strain on joints and ligaments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on focusing more on diet and cardio than lifting weights now: “It really is focused on diet now more than anything. I don’t lift weights, per se, anymore cause my joints are getting too messed up. I really enjoy that for a cardio workout. It’s good for the form and for the definition as well.”

On how lifting weights can be detrimental for older athletes: “I think it becomes more counterproductive over the years when you’re really straining with those joints and those ligaments.”

On the inherent danger in wrestling: “[Wrestling is] still a contact sport. So you can be as careful as you want but you still have to be durable and cognizant of where your body is and just stay in the best shape you can.”

The Learning Tree leader recently picked up a huge win last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He defeated Mark Briscoe to win the ROH World Championship. It’s Jericho’s second ROH World Title win and his ninth world title overall for his career, making him Chris “Nueve” Jericho.