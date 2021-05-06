Chris Jericho on Dark Side of the Ring Treating Subjects With Respect, Discusses Season 3

– Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to AEW star Chris Jericho who returns as the narrator for Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring. Below are some highlights. Season 3 of the docuseries returns tonight on VICE TV with a two-part season premiere on Brian Pillman.

Chris Jericho on the show’s creators: “The creators of the show are fans of the business, so this isn’t some quickly put together type of a thing. All of these stories are treated with respect and they’ve gone the extra mile to find the characters that were involved in these stories, family members, all that sort of thing. Sometimes I’m like, how did you get these people to be on?”

Jericho on Brian coming up in the 80s and 90s in the business: “It was a different world back then as far as how hard these guys ran — not just from a recreational side of things but almost by necessity. They were on the road so much. Now guys complain when they’re working once a week, but back then it was literally 10 days on, three days off, 10 days on, six days off, 15 days on, et cetera. Brian was right in the middle of all that. He was also an influence of mine because he was a smaller guy. He was very athletically gifted, he was a great character, a great promo. It’s the perfect way to kick off season 3.”

On the WCW Collision in Korea episode: “There’s a great episode about when WCW went to North Korea to do a wrestling show in front of like 175,000 people and all the stuff those guys went through in the middle of this Communist country. I’d always heard about that, but never really knew the story behind it. The season runs the gamut. There’s another great episode about Nick Gage who is a deathmatch wrestler. I didn’t know much about the deathmatch wrestling culture either until I saw this episode, and Nick is still with us, which is good. So there are those sides of the coin as well as the Ultimate Warrior and the Dynamite Kid and these folklore [wrestlers] who you were fans of in front of the camera, but don’t really know much about them behind the scenes.”

