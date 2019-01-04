Various News: Chris Jericho Shares Post-Match Photo After WK 13, DDP Reveals Positively Unstoppable Challenge

– Chris Jericho shared a photo of a large red welt he sustained from his match with Tetsuya Naito earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Jericho lost to Naito in a No DQ match, which saw Naito recapture the IWGP Intercontinental title. You can check out the photo Jericho shared on his Instagram account below.

Today’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event was held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. You can read 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

– DDP shared a video on Dec. 31 for his Positively Unstoppable Challenge. DDP is challenging people to transform their lives over 16 weeks for the chance to win a $1 million. You can check out the video from DDP below.