Chris Jericho Promises to Hurt Kazuchika Okada and Take His Title at Dominion Press Conference, Okada Mentions AEW, Jericho Promises to Become Double Champ in AEW and NJPW

– NJPW held a press conference earlier today for this weekend’s Dominion event. You can check out the full press conference video, featuring Chris Jericho and IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada, in the player below. There are also some highlights of Jericho’s comments. Dominion is set for tomorrow at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

Also, while I didn’t understand what he was saying, Okada does clearly mention AEW as well during the press conference (at about 53:48 in the video player below). According to the translator, Okada said he saw Jericho defeat Omega in AEW. Jericho also mentions headlining the first AEW show and beating Kenny Omega before this event at the presser.

Jericho on being excited about the match: “I’m really excited about this because this is why I’m here. Everybody tells me, ‘Okada is the best! Okada is so good! Okada is a genius in the wrestling ring!’ That’s why I’m here. I want to know for myself. I want to know how good are you Okada? Because I know you’re good. I’ve watched your matches. I’ve seen what you can do. You are amazing, but I’m better. And tomorrow, I’m gonna show you because this is gonna be mine, and you are gonna get hurt tomorrow in Osaka. You understand me? Huh? You understand that? You get it, huh? Huh?!”

Chris Jericho on going from headlining AEW to facing Okada: “Think about how big of a name Chris Jericho is right now after just over one week ago, I headlined in the very first AEW show and beat Kenny Omega, Okada’s greatest rival, beating him with the Judas elbow, spinning elbow right to the face. And here I am 10 days later, headlining Dominion for New Japan. Nobody else in the world can do that. Nobody else in the worlds is a big enough star to headline Las Vegas and Osaka within two weeks. Kenny Omega—I beat him. Okada, I will beat you, I’ll be the IWGP Champion, and at All Out I’ll beat Hangman Page and be the AEW champion and once again I’ll be double champion just like I was when I beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin both on the same night to become WWE and WCW double champion. That was a lifetime ago. Now, here we are in 2019, Okada versus Jericho, a dream match, one of the biggest matches you could ever have, one of the biggest matches you could ever see. It could headline the Tokyo Dome, but tomorrow night in Osaka at Dominion in front of a sold-out crowd, it’s going to be one of the greatest matches you’ve ever seen in New Japan. And at the end of it, I will win, I will be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Okada. I have to.”

Jericho on how the style differs between WWE and NJPW: “Well, we’ll find out because this is the best of New Japan right here, Okada, right? He is the best, he is the face of New Japan, but wrestling, it still boils down to the same thing. It’s all about star power, it’s all about fighting spirit, it’s all about being strong-style in the ring. I love watching Okada’s matches. He’s very smart, the way he wrestles, the way he works his matches, the way the matches come together; it’s like watching a brilliant artist painting a brilliant painting. He is the best in New Japan, but I’m the best in the entire world. So, I think the difference is going to be, Okada has faced them all, but he hasn’t faced Chris Jericho yet. And tomorrow night, he will go to a whole different level. That makes him a bigger star just being in the ring with Chris Jericho, so he should thank me.”