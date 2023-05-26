Chris Jericho Says He’s Proud Of the Four Pillars Of AEW, Talks Working To Build Them Up

Chris Jericho has worked with all of AEW’s “Four Pillars” in MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy, and he recently discussed trying to help build them up as stars in the company. The four are battling for the AEW World Championship on Sunday at Double or Nothing, and Jericho talked about them in a new interview with Sporf. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with the Four Pillars in AEW: “That’s why I worked with Max for a year and why I’ve had Sammy with me pretty much since he came into the company, with the exception of a few months. Those guys were always earmarked to be stars. And Darby and Jungle Boy too, I worked with them the first few months of AEW’s existence and realised they were both amazing.”

On trying to build stars in the company: “My goal and mission when I came to AEW was to build as many stars as we could, quickly, because you only have a short window of time that people are interested in this new promotion. Chris Jericho may have got them to the show but it can’t all be about me.“

On being proud of the four: “Yeah I’m proud of them. And they’ve earned it. No one deserves it. ‘You deserve it’ is my least favourite chant. It should be ‘You earned it’, because they’ve earned that chance and that spot and they’ve done a great job with it.“