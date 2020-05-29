Chris Jericho Responds To Jim Cornette Trashing AEW Stadium Stampede Match

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed Jim Cornette trashing the AEW Stadium Stampede match and saying he was ashamed of everyone involved with it. Jericho said that if you didn’t like the Stadium Stampede match, you don’t like wrestling, because it encompassed the essence of wrestling. Highlights are below.

On how anybody who didn’t like the match must not have a soul: “I’ll tell you this right now, this is for the people who are burying this match. Jim Cornette hated it. If you didn’t like this match, then you don’t have a soul, because this is one of the most entertaining things that you can see, and if you’re talking about a Jim Cornette, he booked a segment where I put his face in a cake in 1994, this is the 2020 version of sticking somebody’s face in a cake.”

On how the match represented the style of wrestling that he loves: “This is the style of wrestling that I love, which there is a little bit of wackiness, there is some comedy, there is some seriousness, there is a tone change, there are two gentlemen that are gonna kick the shit out of each other sitting down for a drink at a bar like a John Wayne movie, we had everything in there. If you didn’t like that, then you don’t like wrestling, because this is what the essence of wrestling is, which is entertainment, but all sides of the coin. And I was very proud of it, and like I said, it’s one of my favorite things that I’ve ever done.”

