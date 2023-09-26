– During a recent edition of Superstar Crossover, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his favorite tag team partner over the years, citing Paul Wight, former The Big Show in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on Paul Wight as Big Show being his favorite tag team partner: “Yeah, Big Show is my favorite tag team. Yeah, he was the best … Jeri-Show. Which we never actually called ourselves. The announcers called us that, I wouldn’t allow them to call us that because the Big Show wanted to make t-shirts, and I was like, ‘We’re not making t-shirts, we’re not having any merch.’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean we are not having merch? ‘I didn’t think heels should have merch and I was like, ‘We’ll make our money main eventing pay-per-views against the babyface that sells merch.’ He always wanted to make Jeri-Show shirts, so maybe someday we’ll have to do that.”

On pitching his idea of reinventing The Big Show to Vince McMahon: “Great chemistry. At the time he was kind of floundering, and I said we’re gonna make this guy, told Vince [McMahon] we’re gonna make him like a giant destroyer. Just kills everybody, and get rid of that Andre the Giant singlet, put him in a real singlet or whatever it was, and kind of reinvented him and we had a great run there. It was a blast.”

Paul Wight is currently signed to AEW and part of the broadcast team.