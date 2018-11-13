Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Says He Suggested Casting Rami Malek In Bohemian Rhapsody, Roode & Gable Talk Survivor Series

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, noting that he suggested casting Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody to Queen’s Brian May…

– Here is Kayla Braxton talking to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after they were named Team Captains for Team RAW in the 5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series on last night’s WWE Raw.

