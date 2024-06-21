wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says Wrestlers Can Be Rushed Due To Social Media Influence
While speaking with MSN, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on social media’s impact on pro wrestling.
The top AEW wrestler believes that nowadays, wrestlers can be hurt by social media because they will be rushed if they gain a big buzz among fans. He said,
“Back in those days, you could have really bad matches for years and you would learn. Now, it’s all up for everyone to see. I think from an experience standpoint, guys and girls are rushed because of that. One of the benefits is you can be seen on YouTube and if you’re really good you can suddenly create a real big buzz for yourself much faster than back in the day. In the early days of my career, it was more done by word of mouth, magazines, the different territories that you’re working in Japan or something you could build an image and then come to the States.”
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Was Surprised By Bret Hart’s 2010 In-Ring WWE Return
- WWE Reportedly Close To Multi-Event Deal With Indiana Sports Corp Starting With 2025 Royal Rumble
- Notes on Victims of the Wyatt Sick6’s Attack on WWE Raw
- Bully Ray Explains How The Bloodline Storyline Will Eventually Kick Back Into Full Gear