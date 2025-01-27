Chris Jericho Claims Tony Khan Has Offers To Put ROH On Streaming Platforms

In an interview with TVInsider, Chris Jericho said that Tony Khan has recieved ‘a couple of’ offers from streaming services for the ROH brand. Jericho is the current ROH World Champion. Here are highlights:

On how he manages to handle wrestling, music, acting and more: “The secret is time management. It really is. I think people think I’m a lot busier than I am. I am busy, but I spent a lot of time at home. Another thing is I don’t mind the travel. If I have a day off, I don’t mind flying home for a day. There is that side of it, but you also have to love what you do. The good thing for me is I never did anything for money. I didn’t get into wrestling for money or music for money or anything. I did it because I love it. If you do something because you love it, the money will follow. To this day, I do things because I want to do it. Do I still like wrestling? F*ck, if I didn’t like it I wouldn’t do it. Trust me. If you enjoy what you’re doing, you make the time for it. You also still delegate and find that off time. I think I have a really good balance of what I’m doing and need to do to make everything work. It’s like that old keep the plates spinning on The Ed Sullivan Show. Just keep the plates spinning, and if one of those plates starts to waiver, it’s probably not important anyway so I don’t mind letting it fall and moving on.”

On the future of the ROH brand: “I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point.”

On the state of AEW in 2025: “I think we’ve done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks. I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings. I mean, listen, I don’t think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is. We saw the Hammerstein Ballroom had an amazing look. A great energy. The same thing happened the last few weeks in Charlotte and Athens, Georgia. There is so much importance on television revenue in this day and age with AEW getting its new deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. That’s nothing but pure success and pure profit. There might be some naysayers that may want to predict the doom of AEW because of smaller buildings, but it’s smart business. I think the product is much hotter now because the crowds are hotter. It’s all indicative. We’re excited to go to Australia for show there. We’re excited for Texas in July [for All In], which is seven months away. There are people saying, “Well, they only sold 10,000 tickets.” Yeah, it’s seven months away. We’re going to have 25,000 people in that place. People buy tickets during the last week nowadays. Trust me, I know from Fozzy. I think there are a lot of positives. I think our wrestling is the best in the business. I think our roster is the best in the business. There are other things we can work on, but that’s any company. I’m very happy and proud of where we are right now as a company.”