Chris Jericho Reveals Which AEW Stars He Has His Eye On

Chris Jericho is impressed with a number of AEW stars, noting which ones he’s been keeping his eyes on. Jericho was asked the question during his appearance on Gabby AF and he named several stars including MJF, Daniel Garcia, Darby Allin and more.

“There’s been quite a few,” Jericho began (per Fightful). “Danny Garcia, perfect example of a guy that just came out of basically nowhere, and thinking, ‘This guy has no personality, I don’t even know what this guy’s gonna do,’ and then suddenly, and suddenly now he’s starting to get it. I think I might have wrestled one or two tags against Danny, but never had a singles match with him. A guy like Kyle Fletcher has got the world at his feet. Takeshita is only scratching the surface of how good he’s gonna be. There’s quite a few of those types of guys. I think Hangman and Swerve have done a lot of great stuff. I still don’t think they’re half of what they’re going to be.”

He continued, “I think MJF as well, I think MJF is half of what he’s gonna be in a few years. So there’s a lot of those types of guys that they’re not in their first year in the business, but they’re developing. Jack Perry, from when he first started. Darby Allin, just to see how far he’s gone. So it’s an ongoing process. A guy like Nick Wayne, I don’t even know anything about Nick Wayne. We see him on the show, but when we finally starts to break out, I think you’re gonna see a whole new world of that guy. That’s what we’re always waiting for. Who’s gonna discover something that’s gonna take them to the next level? We don’t know because sometimes it’s not who you think it’s gonna be. That’s what I’m kind of waiting to see.”

Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Matt Cardona at Final Battle on Friday.