Chris Jericho Is Happy to Have Will Ospreay In AEW, Says He’s Had An All-Time Great Year

Chris Jericho is excited to have Will Ospreay in AEW and thinks the NJPW star has had one of the best years in wrestling history. Jericho talked about Ospreay signing with AEW on the post-AEW Full gear media scrum, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Ospreay joining the company: “I’m really glad that Will signed with us. I was kind of hoping that he was going to, we had been talking about it…I talked to Will on the phone about it maybe a year and a half ago, two years ago. The Wembley match we had was one of my favorites of the year and one of the best matches on the show, if not the best match. That’s what Will does. I think this is one of the greatest career years for any professional wrestler ever.”

On Ospreay’s value to AEW: “The thing I like about Will that he’s just tapping into, that we kind of got into before our match, is character. He has a character that is very believable and I think that’s something he’s really going to get to focus on in AEW that you don’t get a chance to in New Japan because of the communication gap. I think this is the right place for him. I think we know what to do with Will Ospreay. There are a lot of huge matches he can have here and t do the style he wants to do for as long as he wants to do it. To me, he’s one of the most valuable players in the world and one of the biggest gets AEW can acquire, so I’m excited about that.”