Chris Jericho’s Championship Belt Reportedly Stolen

– Well, this is a thing that has happened: one of Chris Jericho’s championship belts has reportedly been stolen. Reporter and Between The Sheets podcast co-host David Bixenspan has confirmed with Tallahassee police that a screenshot posted online of a local police blotter, which states that Jericho’s championship belt was stolen from his limousine, is real. Fightful has also confirmed the veracity of the report, and that the case is still open.

Obviously, the immediate assumption would be that it is the AEW World Championship belt that Jericho one at All Out. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time. You can see the screenshot below of the incident report, which lists the crime as grand theft and Christopher “Jericho” Irvine as the victim. It reads:

The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene.

Neither Jericho nor AEW have commented on the report yet. There is not, as of yet, any indication that this is a storyline of any sort and seems unlikely considering the incident report is apparently real.