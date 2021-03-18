AEW News: Christian Cage Says Kenny Omega Is On Borrowed Time, Don Callis Confronts Young Bucks

– Christian Cage has Kenny Omega in his sights, saying he’s on “borrowed time” on tonight’s Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Cage give a backstage interview, noting that he’s only looking to claim the top spot in AEW which is Omega’s. You can see the clip below:

.@Christian4Peeps is here to cement his legacy, and it looks like he's coming for you @KennyOmegamanX 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uZvT5xtM1O — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 18, 2021

– Don Callis appeared in a backstage segment as well on Dynamite, confronting the Young Bucks to further the tension between Team Omega and the group. Callis interrupted an interview with the Bucks in which he acknowledged that the Bucks didn’t attack them, but did so because he wanted to see the classic Bucks from Japan who helped found this place but aren’t Elite anymore.

Later in the show, the Bucks walked away from Omega and the Good Brothers after the three attacked Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston: