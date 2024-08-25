– The Patriarch of the Patriachy, Christian Cage, is now the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Christian won the Casino Gauntlet Match at today’s AEW All In: London event at Wembley Stadium. With the win, Christian Cage is now the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Title.

Christian Cage won the match with help from his Patriarchy teammate Killswitch. Also, he can cash in his contract for a title shot at any time, similar to a WWE Money in the Bank briefcase.

The match saw many surprises. Former ROH World Champion and AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness made a surprise in-ring return at Wembley. Former WWE Superstar Ricochet also made his AEW debut during the match. Tony Khan also confirmed Ricochet’s signing with AEW. NJPW star and G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr. also competed in the match, serving as a surprise participant.

You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

Orange Cassidy has a tall task ahead of him as he enters the Casino Gauntlet Match in the #1 Position! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/MqlCFrg46N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

WHAT?! NIGEL MCGUINNES IS IN THE CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/XhLkAJwgtm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

The 2024 G1 Climax Winner Zack Sabre Jr has entered the Casino Gauntlet Match! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/iMWWv0n1sE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

What a moment for Nigel McGuinness, Zack Sabre Jr and British Pro Wrestling! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@McGuinnessNigel | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/3D8MOBnBGA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

“Hangman” Adam Page is on a mission to eliminate EVERYONE in his way to #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/GPDbxH8q47 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

“The Patriarch” Christian Cage wants another chance at the #AEW World Championship after losing the AEW World Trios Championships earlier tonight! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/uZZTx4rb3k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024