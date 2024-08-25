wrestling / News

Christian Cage Scores Title Shot With Casino Gauntlet Win at AEW All In: London

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All In London - Christian Cage Image Credit: AEW

– The Patriarch of the Patriachy, Christian Cage, is now the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Christian won the Casino Gauntlet Match at today’s AEW All In: London event at Wembley Stadium. With the win, Christian Cage is now the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Title.

Christian Cage won the match with help from his Patriarchy teammate Killswitch. Also, he can cash in his contract for a title shot at any time, similar to a WWE Money in the Bank briefcase.

The match saw many surprises. Former ROH World Champion and AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness made a surprise in-ring return at Wembley. Former WWE Superstar Ricochet also made his AEW debut during the match. Tony Khan also confirmed Ricochet’s signing with AEW. NJPW star and G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr. also competed in the match, serving as a surprise participant.

You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

